Donald Trump has been mocked after bragging about his new reflecting pool by comparing it to the height of skyscrapers.

Trump has been pushing for a renovation of the famous reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. recently.

The project involves resurfacing the basin and giving it a bright blue coating that Trump has described as “American Flag Blue.” He claims the changes will help prevent leaks and improve the appearance ahead of U.S. 250th-anniversary celebrations.

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The plans are controversial though, with preservation groups, historians, and some political opponents arguing the pool’s historic dark grey basin is part of its original design and that changing it alters a nationally significant memorial landscape.

Of course, Trump has no time for things like culture and American history, and has said the renovations are complete.

But there was a bizarre moment in the Oval Office this week when Trump produced a nonsensical chart to try and brag about the size of the pool.

The chart compared the pool to the size of three sky scrapers, including the Empire State Building and the One World Trade Center.

It’s difficult to know what point Trump is trying to make here, but the stupidity of the chart was summed up best by one person who wrote on X: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but skyscrapers are vertical and pools are flat.”

I don’t know who needs to hear this but skyscrapers are vertical and pools are flat https://t.co/y9sM4UfjnB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2026

This wasn’t the only mocking response to Trump’s chart.

Trump is the president for people who never graduated from elementary school. — 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗 (@LucifersTweetz) June 3, 2026