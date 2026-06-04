Reform UK Ltd have seen yet another huge influx of money from donors, as a cap on overseas donations to political parties looms.

Over the past 12 months, Reform have seen some record-breaking donations from overseas donors, most notably crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

If that name rings a bell, that’s probably because this is the same Thailand-based Christopher Harborne who handed Farage £5m in 2024, a gift that the now-Reform leader chose not to declare after becoming an MP.

READ NEXT: Farage had his feet up in swanky private members’ club after Southampton riots

In the first quarter of 2026, the money has continued to pour into the Reform coffers from Harborne, as he made a £3m donation, taking his total donations to Reform to £15m in the last year.

But it’s not just Harborne who is willing to funnel millions into Reform. Another crypto billionaire, Ben Delo, donated £4m to Reform in the first quarter of 2026.

Delo announced in April he would be moving back to the UK so he could continue donating to the party before a cap on overseas donations to political parties is introduced by the government.

So, in the first quarter of 2026, Reform have enjoyed a £9m boost to their war chest. This is far and away the most of any political party in the UK.

NEW: Reform UK has once again smashed party donation totals, raising more than £9m in the first quarter. Boosted by another £3m from Thailand-based crypto investor Harborne – just before Labour capped donations from overseas – and £4m from crypto entrepreneur Ben Delo — Lucy White (@LucyGJWhite) June 4, 2026

Labour and the Conservatives both raised around £4m in private donations in the first quarter of 2026, the Guardian reports.

Along with the Harborne and Delo donations, Reform also received £1m in donations from David Grainger, an investor in health and longevity, and £110,000 from a company owned by Reform’s leader on South Tyneside council, Paul Mackings.

The overseas donations cap is set to be implemented by Labour as part of the Representation of the People Bill, which will also include a ban on crypto donations.