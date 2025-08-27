Elon Musk has given his backing to a party supported by Britain’s leading racist Tommy Robinson, and hit out Nigel Farage for being ‘weak sauce.’

On Tuesday, Farage outlined Reform’s plans to tackle illegal migration should they be win the next general election.

In a speech, Farage pledged to leave the European Convention of Human Rights. and scrap the Human Rights Act. Reform would replace this with a British Bill of Rights, applicable only to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

Oh, and to pay the Taliban to take back Afghanis who have arrived in the UK illegally.

But these extreme anti-immigration policies didn’t go far enough for Tesla CEO Musk.

The South African-born American citizen has decided once again to weigh in on British affairs – by this time giving a ringing endorsement to former BNP member and EDL co-founder Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

After Musk hit out at Farage in a post, writing that the Reform UK leader “will do almost nothing to protect Britain,” Robinson urged the world’s richest man to join Advance UK, a far-right party led by Ben Habib of which Robinson is a member.

In response, Musk said: “Advance UK will actually drive change.”

He added: “Farage is weak sauce who will do nothing.”

Advance UK will actually drive change.



Farage is weak sauce who will do nothing. https://t.co/Vnw2uTdRRi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2025

It’s certainly a change of tune from earlier this year, when Musk was more than happy to back Farage and Reform.

And at least this time he’s backing a party that have absolutely zero chance of even winning a seat at the next general election, let alone gaining power.