Reform’s candidate in the Makerfield by-election Robert Kenyon was slammed by an audience member at during a Question Time appearance.

Thursday’s edition of the BBC programme was a special about the Makerfield by-election, with each candidate from the five biggest parties in the UK appearing on the show.

This included self-employed plumber Kenyon. who has since found himself at the centre of controversy over sexist remarks he had made on social media in the past.

READ NEXT: Peston eviscerates Robert Jenrick over Badenoch attack ad ‘travesty’

It didn’t take long too long before Kenyon’s disgusting posts were brought up by an audience member, who made their feelings towards him known.

One audience member in particular put things perfectly, when she told Kenyon she would “rather have a career politician than a plumber who’s sexist.”

The comment drew huge applause from the rest of the audience.

Kenyon then bumbled his way through an answer, including adding that he was “allegedly” a sexist, even though this was something he admitted he was in a social media post.

🚨 WATCH: An audience member tells Reform candidate Rob Kenyon that she'd "rather have a career politician than a plumber who's a sexist"



"I won't accept that label… I was brought up by women. I have nothing but respect for women" #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/NQ9kizgQm2 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 4, 2026

Reform Candidate for Makerfield by-election Robert Kenyon got cooked and laughed at Question Time.



"I'd rather have a career politician than a plumber who is a sexist"



"You described yourself as a sexist"



He replied, "allegedly." It's all a joke to him.



He also refused to… pic.twitter.com/tUKhmATNCA — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 4, 2026

The Question Time appearance was the latest disastrous media performance from Kenyon, coming the day after he was humbled by the BBC’s Chris Mason over his sexist views.

The interview was so disastrous some labelled it the ‘worst political interview in history.’