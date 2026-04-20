Keir Starmer is expected to admit he inadvertently misled MPs about Peter Mandelson’s vetting when he addresses Parliament today.

On Monday afternoon, the prime minister will address the Commons following the revelation that Mandelson failed security vetting before becoming US ambassador.

Starmer is facing accusations from opposition parties that he misled parliament after saying back in September at PMQs that “full due process” had been followed in Mandelson’s appointment.

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Now, the PM is expected to admit that he inadvertently did give misleading information to MPs about the vetting process, the Guardian reports.

However, his spokesperson has said Starmer himself was also misled and the Labour leader would ““never knowingly mislead parliament or the public.”

Starmer’s spokesman said on Monday: ““The prime minister would never knowingly mislead parliament or the public.

“He’s clear though that this information should have been provided to Parliament, it should have been provided to him, it should have been provided to other government ministers and so he will obviously update the House with the full information later today.

“He’ll be updating Parliament with information that it should have had.”