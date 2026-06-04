There was only one winner when the Green and Reform candidate’s in the Makerfield by-election clashed on immigration.

Thursday’s edition of the BBC programme was a special about the Makerfield by-election, with each candidate from the five biggest parties in the UK appearing on the show.

This included Reform’s candidate Robert Kenyon and Green candidate Sarah Wakefield.

As the panel were asked a question about whether houses should be built on the local Green Belt, Kenyon and Wakefield clashed over what role immigration had played in the UK housing crisis.

READ NEXT: Reform’s Makerfield candidate roasted by audience member during Question Time

After Kenyon asked Wakefield what she thought the impact of an “extra 10 million people” in the UK would be, the somewhat baffled Green candidate had a simple question for her Reform opponent.

“Do you think if we locked down our borders, we’re going solve the housing crisis,” she asked him.

Kenyon replied: “The more people you have in the country, the more houses you need.”

Genius.

“He’s really good at explaining things,” Wakefield sarcastically told the audience.

She then told Kenyon: “You’re using immigration on the issue of housing, I think it’s absolutely unjustified.”

Kenyon then asked her if she thinks “immigration has an effect on housing,” to which Wakefield perfectly responded: “Whoever lives in this country has an impact on housing, of course.”

“That’s not necessarily to do with immigration,” she added.

🚨 WATCH: The Reform and Green candidate in the Makerfield clash over immigration



Sarah Wakefield: "Do you think if we locked down our borders, we're going solve the housing crisis?"



Rob Kenyon: "The more people you have in the country, the more houses you need" #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/Fsog3KOFz8 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 4, 2026

The Question Time appearance was the latest disastrous media performance from Kenyon, coming the day after he was humbled by the BBC’s Chris Mason over his sexist views.