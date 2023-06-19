For outsiders looking in, there are certain politicians in Westminster that are so bizarre they almost don’t seem real.

Boris Johnson’s caricature stunt double Michael Fabricant is frequently cited as one of them, as is Sir Edward Leigh and the infamous Sir Desmond Swayne.

But at the tip of the iceberg has to be Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The MP for North East Somerset, who was once accused of copyright infringement by Beano for impersonating the cartoon character Walter The Softy, has become renowned for his traditionalist views and distinctively old-fashioned style.

Born on May 24, 1969, in Hammersmith, London, Rees-Mogg hails from a privileged background.

His father, William Rees-Mogg, was a former editor of The Times, and his mother, Gillian Shakespeare Morris, was the daughter of a Conservative Member of Parliament.

Stock market trader at the age of seven

At seven years old, Rees-Mogg invested £50 in the stock market, having been left the money by a distant cousin, he said in a recently unearthed 1982 clip from French TV.

The youngster, who was being driven in his father’s Rolls-Royce at the time, professed his love of money and how he enjoyed attending shareholder meetings.

“I love money, always have done,” Rees-Mogg says.

“Why? Because you need money. With money, you can make more money. If you’ve got money, you can buy things that you want. I could buy this Rolls Royce, lovely.”

Eton education

Rees-Mogg received an elite education, attending Eton College and then going on to study History at Trinity College, Oxford. It was during his time at Oxford that he became involved in politics, joining the Oxford University Conservative Association and serving as its president in 1991.

After completing his studies, Rees-Mogg worked in the financial industry for a few years before venturing into politics. In 1997, he stood as the Conservative candidate for the Central Fife constituency but was unsuccessful in his bid for a parliamentary seat. However, his passion for politics remained undeterred.

In 2010, Rees-Mogg finally secured a place in Parliament when he was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for North East Somerset. From the outset, he established himself as a staunch defender of conservative principles, championing small government, free markets, and a traditionalist approach to social issues.

A bygone era

Rees-Mogg quickly gained attention for his distinctive appearance and mannerisms, often described as reminiscent of a bygone era. His impeccable dress sense, complete with double-breasted suits and antique accessories, earned him the moniker “the Honourable Member for the 18th century”.

While his style might be unconventional in modern politics, it became part of his enduring appeal.

Within the Conservative Party, Rees-Mogg aligned himself with the Eurosceptic wing, advocating for the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union. He was a vocal supporter of Brexit during the 2016 referendum and emerged as a prominent figure in the subsequent debates surrounding the country’s departure from the EU.

Rees-Mogg’s rise within the Conservative Party continued, and in July 2019, he was appointed as the Leader of the House of Commons by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As Leader of the House, Rees-Mogg became responsible for managing the government’s legislative agenda and representing the government in parliamentary debates.

Stance on social issues

Throughout his career, Rees-Mogg has courted controversy with his conservative stances on social issues. He has expressed opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights, citing his Catholic faith as a guiding influence. These views have often drawn criticism from progressive circles, while earning him support from more traditionalist and socially conservative segments of society.

Despite his divisive positions, Rees-Mogg has maintained a dedicated following within the Conservative Party and enjoys popularity among many grassroots members. His eloquent speaking style, wit, and adherence to conservative principles have earned him admiration from those who share his values.

Outside of politics, Rees-Mogg is known for his interest in history and his literary pursuits. He has published books on topics such as Victorian statesman William Wilberforce and Catholicism. Rees-Mogg also hosts a podcast, “The Moggcast,” where he discusses political and cultural issues.

Earlier this year it was announced he would front his own TV show on GB News at a whopping £32,083 PER MONTH, seemingly in preparation for a general election loss next time out.

He was handed a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, and will definitely not be handing it back.

