Donald Trump has criticised the “sloppy” implementation of Brexit, but praised Keir Starmer’s government for ‘straightening it out.’

Speaking to the BBC in a phone call, Trump was asked whether Britain had made the most of its departure from the European Union.

He replied: “I think [Brexit has] been on the sloppy side but I think it’s getting straightened out.”

Speaking about Keir Starmer, Trump said he “really likes the PM a lot, even though he’s a liberal.”

He went on to praise Sir Keir for doing a “good trade deal with us, which a lot of countries haven’t been able to do.”

Trump’s comments are the latest example of pretty much everyone agreeing Brexit was a disaster. In recent months, a number of polls have shows that support for Brexit amongst the British public is at an all-time low, and even the likes of Nigel Farage now admit that it has been a failure.

But Trump’s praise of Starmer once again seems to show a close relationship between the two leaders. Earlier this month Starmer said he had a “point of connection” with the president and understood “what anchors him.”

In September, Trump will visit the UK for a second state visit, when he will be hosted at Windsor Castle by King Charles and will appear alongside Starmer.

However, he will not get the chance to address MPs in the Commons as Parliament is conveniently in recess when he makes the trip over.