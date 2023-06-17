Here’s what he had to say to Channel 4:

A petition calling for the honours list to be thrown out has hit 418,000 signatures, but that is unlikely to deter Rees-Mogg.

Gongs were also handed out to former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, while Priti Patel was given a damehood.

The former business minister was among a number of Johnson allies to be included in his resignation honours list.

A flustered Jacob Rees-Mogg says he won’t be giving back his knighthood and denied feeling ‘grubby’ about receiving it from a disgraced prime minister.

