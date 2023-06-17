A flustered Jacob Rees-Mogg says he won’t be giving back his knighthood and denied feeling ‘grubby’ about receiving it from a disgraced prime minister.
The former business minister was among a number of Johnson allies to be included in his resignation honours list.
Gongs were also handed out to former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, while Priti Patel was given a damehood.
A petition calling for the honours list to be thrown out has hit 418,000 signatures, but that is unlikely to deter Rees-Mogg.
Here’s what he had to say to Channel 4:
