Jacob Rees-Mogg’s son has made his first foray into the world of political journalism with an exclusive interview with former prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Writing for Eton College’s ‘Junior Chronicle’, Rees-Mogg’s lookalike eldest son Peter got time where few other journalists have with the outgoing MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Johnson told the aspiring journo that you have to treat bad umpire decisions gracefully in a thinly veiled reference to the Privileges Committee, which recently found him to have misled parliament on numerous occasions with his partygate denials.

“You do not protest”, Johnson said using a cricket analogy, when the “umpire raises his finger.”

“You smile, you say: ‘thank you very much Sir’ and you walk towards the Pavilion.”

Johnson recently accused the Privileges Committee of making “Mystic Meg” claims and reaching a “deranged conclusion” in a blistering response to its report.

He branded it a “kangaroo court” and described the panel and its findings as “a load of complete tripe”.

So much for walking towards the Pavilion!

Thank you to Piers Morgan for promoting my son Peter’s scoop. https://t.co/LX04Oel17M — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) June 17, 2023

