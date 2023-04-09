It’s common knowledge that Jacob Rees-Mogg is a devout Christian. However, his observation of the Easter weekend has likely been disrupted by a new set of polling data – and he may need his own personal resurrection when the next General Election comes around.

Well, would you look at that? Jacob Rees-Mogg projected to LOSE seat as MP

That’s because figures from UK Polling Report have JRM down to lose his seat in North East Somerset. Although the margins are fine, a swing of almost 30 points in the court of public opinion has been recorded in his constituency.

The data will certainly come as a shock to Mr. Rees-Mogg, and indeed, other political observers. It’s understood that a Labour candidate would record more than 38% of the vote if the polls were open this weekend, whereas the senior Tory is only projected to fetch 34%.

Labour on course to displace JRM for North East Somerset

The Liberal Democrats also have a horse in this race. They have strong support in the region, and are forecast to take 20% of the vote in North East Somerset as things stand. However, these numbers are certain to fluctuate ahead of the ballot in 2024.

LATEST SEAT PREDICTION: NORTH EAST SOMERSET



LAB GAIN FROM CON @Jacob_Rees_Mogg

MAJ: 3.9%https://t.co/HKapkyHVOu pic.twitter.com/Dnk8rLPKxn — UK Polling Report (@PollingReportUK) April 8, 2023

Tories heading for election oblivion in 2024

What is more, Jacob Rees-Mogg shouldn’t be the only Tory sweating over his place in the House of Commons. New national data from UK Polling Report shows that Labour are 19 points ahead of the Conservatives in the latest surveys – enough to give them a majority of 68 seats.

This would result in a catastrophic loss for the current ruling party, who would see their number of elected representatives in Westminster drop by almost HALF. Indeed, the Tories need something of a miracle if they are to avoid a crucifixion in 2024.