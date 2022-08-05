Tory MP Michael Fabricant is one of Boris Johnson’s loyal supporters, possible only Nadine Dorries is ahead of him.
He recently went on GB News to defend the soon to be former PM.
He is backing Truss now, as she is the Brexit candidate now.
He managed to pull Starmer and Jimmy Savile into this libel case.
But it was a video of him appearing on First Dates that is really strange.
He appeared on the Stand Up to Cancer special in 2017, where he went on a date with a lady called Jan.
“Get rid of the wig,” she asked in a cringe moment. “You don’t need it.”
Fabricant didn’t take it well, branding her “aggressive and unpleasant.”
