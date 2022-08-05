Tory MP Michael Fabricant is one of Boris Johnson’s loyal supporters, possible only Nadine Dorries is ahead of him.

He recently went on GB News to defend the soon to be former PM.

'It's a deliberate attempt not only to fine Boris Johnson, but also to get rid of Boris Johnson altogether.'



MP Michael Fabricant defends the PM's record, as The Privileges Committee deliberates whether he deliberately misled Parliament over rule-breaking during lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/4uhLXKihwy — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 5, 2022

He is backing Truss now, as she is the Brexit candidate now.

Now a staunch defender of #Brexit (converts are the most committed!), a brilliant Foreign Secretary and Trade Secretary, totally professional in the Treasury, and an enlightened Lord Chancellor, @trussliz has what it takes to be #PM #Liz4Leader pic.twitter.com/55jfjBYdRd — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Mike_Fabricant) August 3, 2022

He managed to pull Starmer and Jimmy Savile into this libel case.

But it was a video of him appearing on First Dates that is really strange.

He appeared on the Stand Up to Cancer special in 2017, where he went on a date with a lady called Jan.

“Get rid of the wig,” she asked in a cringe moment. “You don’t need it.”

Fabricant didn’t take it well, branding her “aggressive and unpleasant.”

Michael Fabricant goes on a date. Oh my god he's so weird!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7Zame2fDFQ — Mark 🌹 (@TheCentreLefty) August 3, 2022

1.

This Michael Fabricant hair conversation on Celebrity First Dates is frankly hilarious. Give that woman a spade. — The kid calls me J-Dog (@fatanklesjules) November 2, 2017

