Jeremy Corbyn is set to launch a public inquiry into the UK’s role in the Gaza war, The London Economic can exclusively reveal.

The former Labour leader, who now sits as an Independent MP, will hold a two day independent tribunal in September to investigate the legal advice given to the British government, arm sales to Israel, and the relationship officials have with organisations like the Israeli Defence Force.

The inquiry, which will take place on 4-5 September at Church House, Westminster in central London, will feature expert witnesses including Palestinians on the ground in Gaza, journalists who have covered the conflict, health and aid workers who have worked in Palestine, as well as legal experts and UN officials with intimate knowledge of the situation.

Mr Corbyn will be the leading figure behind the Chilcot-style inquiry, which will scrutinise the government’s political, diplomatic, and military entanglements with Israel since the escalation of violence in Gaza.

Four questions Jeremy Corbyn’s public inquiry will ask: What has happened in Gaza? What are Britain’s legal responsibilities?

What has Britain’s role been in Gaza? Has Britain fulfilled its legal obligations?

Though the inquiry will have no statutory power, its model follows a tradition of people-led tribunals that aim to challenge official narratives and document evidence outside the framework of government-endorsed investigations.

The Islington North MP has said the inspiration for the inquiry stems from his long-standing efforts to uncover the truth behind the Iraq war, citing the inadequacies of earlier investigations such as the Butler and Foreign Affairs Committee inquiries. He also views the Chilcot inquiry as a crucial turning point that exposed how governments had been influenced, parliament misled, and information distorted.

It comes after parliament blocked Mr Corbyn’s ten minute rule bill calling for an “independent public inquiry” into the UK’s co-operation with Israel since October 2023.

The inquiry will ask four key questions| Getty Images

The event is being supported by a coalition of civil society groups, such as legal campaigners, anti-war organisations, and diaspora-led human rights networks.