An invitation seen by the BBC shows that aides filmed dancing at an event in the Conservative Party headquarters were at a “jingle and mingle” event.

Thirty people were invited to the 14th December 2020 event in honour of Shaun Bailey, who was recently awarded a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

At the time London was under Tier-2 restrictions which banned indoor socialising.

Footage obtained by The Mirror shows two members of government staff dancing without a care in the world.

Off-camera, two attendees joke about ‘being steaming’ and ‘bending the rules’ – suggesting that they were fully aware of the illegality surrounding their shindigs.

🚨 | BREAKING: A first ever video of partygate has been leaked showing the Tories drinking, dancing and LAUGHING at breaking covid rules



"Are you filming this? As long as we're not steaming that we're like, bending the rules ahahah"

According to BBC reports they were invited to a “jingle and mingle” event which doesn’t sound that socially distanced.

Check out the invite below:

The Met failed to issue fixed penalty notices to a crime that had invites pic.twitter.com/J96jXUwayD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 19, 2023

