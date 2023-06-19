An invitation seen by the BBC shows that aides filmed dancing at an event in the Conservative Party headquarters were at a “jingle and mingle” event.
Thirty people were invited to the 14th December 2020 event in honour of Shaun Bailey, who was recently awarded a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.
At the time London was under Tier-2 restrictions which banned indoor socialising.
Footage obtained by The Mirror shows two members of government staff dancing without a care in the world.
Off-camera, two attendees joke about ‘being steaming’ and ‘bending the rules’ – suggesting that they were fully aware of the illegality surrounding their shindigs.
According to BBC reports they were invited to a “jingle and mingle” event which doesn’t sound that socially distanced.
Check out the invite below:
Related: Switzerland backs new climate measures in referendum as glaciers melt ‘at an alarming rate’