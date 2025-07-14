The Liberal Democrats have called for Canadian prime minister Mark Carney to be given a state visit just before Donald Trump has his.

On Monday (July 14), Buckingham Palace confirmed the date for Trump’s state visit to the UK. The palace announced the president would come to the UK from 17-19 September, a period that conveniently lands when parliament is in recess.

This means Trump will not get the honour of giving an address to parliament, unlike some of his presidential predecessora and most recently Emmanuel Macron.

Now, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has called for Mark Carney to be invited for an official visit “just ahead of Trump’s visit” – and for him to be given the opportunity to address parliament.

In a statement on Monday, he said: “The Prime Minister should invite Mark Carney for an official visit to the UK just ahead of Trump’s visit, including the opportunity to address Parliament. This would send an important signal that Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Canada against Trump’s chaotic trade war.

“With Trump threatening our Commonwealth partners like Canada with yet more tariffs while hitting the UK steel industry, now is the time stand firm with our allies.”

He added: “Nigel Farage may want to abandon our Commonwealth allies and cosy up to his idol Trump, it just shows yet again he is a false patriot who cares more about promoting Trump at home than standing up for the UK abroad.”