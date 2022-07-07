It was of no doubt that Nadine Dorries backs the PM. Even the PM has given up and resigned but you have a feeling Dorries still believes he will someone still be PM next week.

It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to make ministerial appointments as he seeks to continue in office despite his imminent resignation as Tory leader.

A Number 10 source said the Prime Minister will “shortly make new appointments”, despite preparing to address the nation and confirm he is standing down.

Vacancies

With an exodus of Government ministers and their aides in the past few days, some have questioned who Mr Johnson can find to fill the vacancies – some of which are on his Cabinet.

To Labour MP Barry Sheerman’s suggestion that Mr Johnson could turn to the Opposition to fill the gaps in his top team, Cabinet Office Michael Ellis said: “I thank him, but his services are not required and the reason his services will not be required is because there are a plethora of talented and dedicated individuals on the benches behind me who will serve in this Government.”

Anyway back to Nads.

Here was her tweet last night.

The PM’s priority is to stabilise the government, set a clear direction for the country and continue to deliver on the promises he made and the British public voted for. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 6, 2022

And there was this…

I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 💯 behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 5, 2022

She hasn’t been on social media or on the TV yet today.

This had left a lot of people wondering where she is and how she is doing today.

Reactions

1.

BREAKING: Nadine Dorries has submitted a letter of no intelligence. pic.twitter.com/J5J0u3dJ8C — BCC News ➐ (@bccbreaking) July 6, 2022

2.

Classic

3.

Nadine Dorries defending Boris Johnson’s premiership pic.twitter.com/5kjkTjLNAs — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 5, 2022

4.

BREAKING: Nadine Dorries letter to the Prime Minister this morning pic.twitter.com/RyGoNb7m3S — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) July 7, 2022

5.

Fun fact: it's really hard to write a resignation letter when Nadine Dorries is screaming hysterically and clinging to your knees. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) July 7, 2022

6.

7.

THOUGHTS WITH NADINE DORRIES AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) July 7, 2022

8.

Flatmate: Do you think Nadine Dorries is crying?… I hope so.#BorisResigns — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 7, 2022

9.

Nadine Dorries, how many children does he have? pic.twitter.com/UIkCA6roVo — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 6, 2022

10.

Nadine Dorries occupies the precise intellectual space where you are stupid enough to tweet this monumental takedown of your own policies, but just about bright enough to employ somebody to tell you to delete it. pic.twitter.com/YXeJlNA3HD — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 5, 2022

11.

Seeing as mad nads has entered silence mode on Twitter I thought I’d relive the clip of her crying to nadhim zahawi when Boris Johnson stepped down from the 2016 leadership race



Maybe she’s helping Carrie strip the wallpaper #NadineDorries pic.twitter.com/r3NU7441eC — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) July 7, 2022

12.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has quit.



Soon there’ll only be left Boris Johnson, Nadine Dorries and – unless he too goes walkers – Dilyn the dog. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 7, 2022

13.

First photos of the new cabinet getting down to business… pic.twitter.com/ai0wf51aJj — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) July 6, 2022

14.

Nadine Dorries will probably ask to be buried with him, like the Pharaohs of old. ~AA — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 6, 2022

15.

Nadine Dorries trying to convince Johnson to stay on pic.twitter.com/CRBw8ZKHRg — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 7, 2022

16.

If you listen carefully and don’t make too much noise, you can hear the despondent wails of Nadine Dorries from the south coast of Spain. pic.twitter.com/Oib1j9ZKRR — Hannah Carlisle (@carlisle_hannah) July 7, 2022

17.

First reactions of @NadineDorries learning Boris has resigned pic.twitter.com/jTGOLjXClv — Official Weather UK ☀️ (@Official_WXUK) July 7, 2022

18.

Has anyone checked on @NadineDorries? No? Good. — Nath 🇺🇦 (@nathlufc23) July 7, 2022

