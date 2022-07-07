It was of no doubt that Nadine Dorries backs the PM. Even the PM has given up and resigned but you have a feeling Dorries still believes he will someone still be PM next week.
It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to make ministerial appointments as he seeks to continue in office despite his imminent resignation as Tory leader.
A Number 10 source said the Prime Minister will “shortly make new appointments”, despite preparing to address the nation and confirm he is standing down.
Vacancies
With an exodus of Government ministers and their aides in the past few days, some have questioned who Mr Johnson can find to fill the vacancies – some of which are on his Cabinet.
To Labour MP Barry Sheerman’s suggestion that Mr Johnson could turn to the Opposition to fill the gaps in his top team, Cabinet Office Michael Ellis said: “I thank him, but his services are not required and the reason his services will not be required is because there are a plethora of talented and dedicated individuals on the benches behind me who will serve in this Government.”
Anyway back to Nads.
Here was her tweet last night.
And there was this…
She hasn’t been on social media or on the TV yet today.
This had left a lot of people wondering where she is and how she is doing today.
Reactions
Classic
