Richard Tice said he felt “reassured” after watching distressing footage of a police officer stamping on a man’s head at Manchester Airport.

Police were called to an ‘altercation’ between members of the public in Terminal Two of the airport and say they were subjected to a ‘violent assault’ while trying to make an arrest.

In the footage, a male officer can be seen aiming a taser at one man who is lying on the ground. It appears the man is already being tased by another officer.

One police officer then appears to kick and stamp on the man’s head.

The chaotic scene continues with lots of screaming and shouting.

One person, who is offscreen, can be heard shouting “move back” while a female officer appears to point her taser towards those who are crowding the scene.

Police said that a female officer was left with a broken nose and other officers were hospitalised.

Discussing the matter on TalkTV with Jeremy Kyle, Reform UK MP Richard Tice said he felt reassured after watching the clip.

He added: “If the police had used appropriate action in Leeds… the riots wouldn’t have been so bad.”

Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice says footage of a police officer stamping on the head of a suspect at Manchester Airport is “not distressing”, but rather “reassuring”.



