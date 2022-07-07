Boris Johnson is the third Conservative prime minister to be brought down by Tory infighting in the space of six years.

A split over Europe ultimately led to David Cameron losing his Brexit gamble and resigning, while Theresa May failed to unite her warring MPs over plans to deliver on the outcome of the referendum. In Mr Johnson’s case, his own leadership caused a rift in the party.

If Boris Johnson is allowed a caretaker premiership up until October, he will overtake Theresa May's tenure.



This may be one of the reasons why we haven't yet heard a clear message from the outgoing PM, says @adamboultonTABB. https://t.co/RJy8plWEDK



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/o38dPfLU4P — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 7, 2022

But we are not having that, he has resigned so TODAY he left office.

He might physically stay in Number 10, but we don’t care about that.

Here is the list of short-lived Prime Ministers.

He beat Gordon Brown but is a fair bit off Theresa May:

Reactions

These are great:

1.

"Could Theresa May be drafted in as caretaker Prime Minister? Former leader could step up if Boris Johnson quits, sources say"



Parody? You'd think so, but no. Just another oddity of this Day of Infinite Weirdness.https://t.co/STFONjjBCe — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) July 6, 2022

2.

Still a month less than Theresa May https://t.co/pBsriCt0Mi pic.twitter.com/ZhsIyDSGOb — Rob Ford 💙💛 (@robfordmancs) July 7, 2022

3.

David Cameron:

"Vote for me or face chaos under Labour."

(causes utter chaos)



Theresa May:

"Vote for me or face chaos under Labour."

(causes utter chaos)



Boris Johnson:

"Vote for me or face chaos under Labour."

(causes utter chaos) — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) July 5, 2022

4.

"…and we go now live to Theresa May." https://t.co/FA2XAkJxOd pic.twitter.com/GLHCfRsVTE — Rob Marchant (@rob_marchant) July 7, 2022

5.

Remembering when some letters fell off a wall behind Theresa May & everyone was like ‘can she survive this humiliation’ & gosh those were innocent times — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) July 6, 2022

6.

Just asked Theresa May as she was walking past if she thinks Boris Johnson should resign



She shot back a smile



Another vintage TM interaction ✔️ — Anna Mikhailova (@AVMikhailova) July 6, 2022

7.

Two people laughing their heads off today…..Theresa May & John Bercow. — Karen Stewart 🇺🇦 #SOSNHS (@kazza62blue) July 7, 2022

8.

Text from Theresa May:



‘I haven’t felt this good since I ran through fields of wheat naked that time.’ — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) July 6, 2022

9.

Theresa May arriving at 10 downing Street way a bag of cans. pic.twitter.com/JxVGbM5lur — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Boyle🇻🇦 (@Boyle_67) July 7, 2022

10.

Dear god @Conservatives put Theresa May in as Caretaker. He can’t lead a cabinet meeting in the morning! — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) July 7, 2022

And this tweet is ALWAYS worth a revisit

I maintain that the sole decent thing David Cameron has done and ever will do in his decadent, destructive and damnable life is not deleting this tweet. https://t.co/kVzXLzk31n — Stuart C Wildig (@wildigital) July 7, 2022

