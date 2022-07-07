Boris Johnson has resigned and the search for a new prime minister is already underway.

One person who seems to be throwing his hat in the ring is ‘Brexit hardman’ Steve Baker.

He confirmed today that he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.

Dread

He told Times Radio that people are asking him to do it, and it would be “dismissive and disrespectful” if he did not heed expressions of support, though he said he regards the prospect with “something akin to dread”.

Mr Baker successfully plotted to oust Theresa May as prime minister but, despite his credentials as a Brexit die-hard, he is not a household name.

If he won he would dismantle many of Boris Johnson’s green policies, the MP has said.

Baker said many green measures including paying farmers to help the environment were “anti-human life on Earth in the name of environmentalism”, and said he would expand the production of gas in this country because there is “no short-term threat” from the climate crisis.

“I’ve got sufficient people imploring me to stand, so I’ve got to think about it seriously myself,” he said about running for the top job.

Tory voters

Anyway, it was his comment about the nation’s voters that has raised more than a few eyebrows.

He told BBC News that he thinks that people in the UK are Tory voters even if they vote Labour.

Yes, that is what these people really think!

Watch

Even though Boris Johnson is going, don’t forget the Tories are all a disgrace



Even today Steve Baker is on tv saying how people in the uk are Tory voters, they need to plough on with a smile



He does say the next gov could be labour & SNP or Tory led…#ToriesOutNow pic.twitter.com/gqdnYRgqh3 — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) July 7, 2022

Reactions

Steve Baker says people are ‘imploring’ him to run for leader. Imagine such people. — Brendan May (@bmay) July 7, 2022

I encountered Steve Baker once, at a parliamentary committee before the referendum. He was peddling lies about EU citizens rights being automatically protected after Brexit. He was told that was 100% untrue, but went on claiming the same thing for months afterwards. Another liar. — Michael Dougan (@mdouganlpool) July 7, 2022

What fresh hell is this?



Steve Baker MP considering running for PM if Johnson goes on ‘anti-Green’ policy ticket https://t.co/Bq1FyoeKPb — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) July 7, 2022

Steve Baker throws hat into the ring. Misses. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 7, 2022

Steve Baker says the whole country is Tory even if we do vote Labour sometimes.



LIKE HELL WE ARE!!! — JessicaΚαθ@StandsWithUkraine 😷🇺🇦 (@JessicaCheshi15) July 7, 2022

Steve Baker has very strong 4chan incel energy. — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) July 7, 2022

Exclusive – spoken to Steve Baker about how he’d dismantle some of Boris Johnson’s green policies if elected Tory leader. Looks like climate may be a big factor in any contest https://t.co/EMQXXdvcPB — Helena Horton (@horton_official) July 7, 2022

Steve Baker is an idiot.



He's on Sky News trying to convince himself to run for leader.



He's a religious cultist, a brexit liar and fantasist. And a Johnson enabler.



A colossal cretin. — quantum writes (@quantum_writes) July 7, 2022

Steve Baker just now “I believe the people of this country are basically Tory, even though they sometimes vote Labour”



I just can’t compute the arrogance. — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺🇺🇦🌎🐟FBPE #GTTO #PR (@Beany_1) July 7, 2022

Steve Baker says he may run for PM 😱



Whether he does or not, the race is between US controlled far right nut jobs & moderate One Nation Tories for control of the party.



If the far right win, we are out of the frying pan into Dante's ninth circle of hell. — Mandoline 🐦 (@Mandoline_Blue) July 7, 2022

