Boris Johnson has resigned and the search for a new prime minister is already underway.
One person who seems to be throwing his hat in the ring is ‘Brexit hardman’ Steve Baker.
He confirmed today that he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.
Dread
He told Times Radio that people are asking him to do it, and it would be “dismissive and disrespectful” if he did not heed expressions of support, though he said he regards the prospect with “something akin to dread”.
Mr Baker successfully plotted to oust Theresa May as prime minister but, despite his credentials as a Brexit die-hard, he is not a household name.
If he won he would dismantle many of Boris Johnson’s green policies, the MP has said.
Baker said many green measures including paying farmers to help the environment were “anti-human life on Earth in the name of environmentalism”, and said he would expand the production of gas in this country because there is “no short-term threat” from the climate crisis.
“I’ve got sufficient people imploring me to stand, so I’ve got to think about it seriously myself,” he said about running for the top job.
Tory voters
Anyway, it was his comment about the nation’s voters that has raised more than a few eyebrows.
He told BBC News that he thinks that people in the UK are Tory voters even if they vote Labour.
Yes, that is what these people really think!
