Donald Trump has ridiculed Kamala Harris’s laugh, describing it as “crazy” and “nuts” as he ramps up his rhetoric ahead of the US election.

The Republican nominee has seen the tables turn overnight after Harris entered the race, with the polls putting her two points in the lead in a dramatic reversal in fortunes for the Democrat Party.

Speaking at a campaign rally, Trump told supporters:

“I call her Laughing Kamala. You ever watch her laugh?… She’s crazy. She’s nuts.”

Harris has responded to people who criticise her laugh in the past, saying people shouldn’t be confined to other people’s perceptions of how to behave.

