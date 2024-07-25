Nick Ferrari has described the actions of a police officer at Manchester Airport as “completely out of control” as widespread condemnation of the incident grows.

A police officer has been suspended after a video which appeared to show a man being kicked as he lay on the floor sparked a protest.

Crowds gathered outside Rochdale Police Station late on Wednesday night after footage shared on social media appeared to show a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

The video, said to have been filmed at Manchester Airport’s terminal two on Tuesday, also appeared to show the officer strike a second man.

'I'm normally a staunch defender of the police but I've thought long and hard about this. There is no context. This man is completely out of control.'

@NickFerrariLBC reacts to the footage of police kicking and stamping on a man's head at Manchester Airport. pic.twitter.com/rNYGwV41mK — LBC (@LBC) July 25, 2024

Police said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female Pc who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has called for “calm” following the incident and was due to meet Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss the footage.

In a statement on Thursday morning, a force spokesman said: “Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties.

“A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for a full independent investigation.

“We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place.”

“I understand that concern”

Asked about the video, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I’ve seen it myself. I understand that concern.

“There has now been the suspension of one police officer this morning and the Home Secretary is meeting the Mayor of (Greater Manchester) to discuss this as we speak now.”

The force had initially said on Wednesday the video was being “assessed” by its professional standards department, later saying an officer had been removed from operational duties.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates promised a “thorough and robust” independent investigation.

She said: “We appreciate the footage which was shared on social media has attracted widespread shock and concern.

“It is vitally important we investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

“Fast-moving and complicated”

She said body-worn video and CCTV footage had been secured and the watchdog would be working to provide answers “as quickly as we can”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester on Thursday morning, Mr Burnham said full footage of the incident showed a “fast-moving and complicated” situation with “issues for both sides”, but said it was “right” that the officer had been suspended.

He added: “I would ask for calm because what I can assure people is that the right and proper steps have been taken in the right way.”

He urged people not to use the situation for “political purposes”.

He added: “There is understandable feeling and anger in the communities when people see the incident, of course, I guess everyone understands that and there’s a reaction but when people seek to exploit that then I don’t think that is at all in the public interest, it’s not right.”

Police said the protest on Wednesday night, which was reported to have been attended by an estimated 200 people, some chanting “GMP shame on you”, concluded “without incident”.

Rochdale MP Paul Waugh said he is meeting with the family involved on Thursday.

Disturbing

He said: “The video footage of a Greater Manchester Police officer kicking and stamping on a man in Manchester Airport is truly shocking and disturbing.

“Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned. I have had it confirmed that the man arrested is a Rochdale resident and I hope to meet the family as soon as possible.

“I have expressed my concerns directly to the assistant chief constable and have been in touch with Kate Green, deputy mayor for policing of Greater Manchester.”

On Thursday morning, Mr Waugh added: “The police have said that while trying to arrest a suspect, three of their officers were attacked.

“They said that one officer suffered a broken nose and all three needed hospital treatment.

“Our armed police face a very difficult job every day, and will themselves expect the highest standards of conduct from their officers in carrying out that vital duty to protect all of us.

Related: Hundreds gather outside police station to protest officer kicking man