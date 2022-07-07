Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable. It left #Clownfall and #ByeByeBoris to trend on Twitter.

He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

This was the jaw-dropping moment in the Liaison Committee where Boris Johnson refused to say he'd resign if he lost the confidence of a majority of Conservative MPs.



He doesn't even respect his own party rules. And they don't trust him. pic.twitter.com/hzWhRW7xA4 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 6, 2022

A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.

Boris Johnson is the third Conservative prime minister to be brought down by Tory infighting in the space of six years.

A split over Europe ultimately led to David Cameron losing his Brexit gamble and resigning, while Theresa May failed to unite her warring MPs over plans to deliver on the outcome of the referendum. In Mr Johnson’s case, his own leadership caused a rift in the party.

Reactions

1.

2.

NO!

Just come back from the toilet. Am I still Prime Minister?#ByeBoris #Clownfall — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) July 6, 2022

3.

Femi & many of us have been right about Johnson for years #Clownfall https://t.co/WvLjwq4BxL — T Rodger (@TimJRodger) July 7, 2022

4.

5.

#Clownfall



Finally, someone's done a Downfall for today. And it is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/61echD9Avg — FeeHorne (@FeeHorne) July 6, 2022

6.

A number 10 source is describing Gove as a “snake” 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/yBhcmiuMOl — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) July 6, 2022

7.

8.

9.

Sam allardyce to replace Boris Johnson until the end of the season #borisjohnson pic.twitter.com/adznolfoiL — martyboy (@wapshott_martin) July 7, 2022

10.

Hash on people who work at Maccies?!

You know #BorisJohnson is fucked now the ministers that would struggle to get shifts at Macdonald's start resigning — MI6 ROGUE  (@mi6rogue) July 7, 2022

11.

12.

Johnson in 2010:



"As I write these words, Gordon Brown is still holed up in Downing Street (…) Isn’t there someone – the Queen’s Private Secretary, the nice policeman on the door of No 10 – whose job it is to tell him that the game is up?"https://t.co/hO3Mc6jIVQ — Adrian Norris (@adriannorris) July 6, 2022

13.

Boris Johnson might want to read what he said about Gordon Brown in 2010… pic.twitter.com/Rk8xsd6Hwu — Dan O'Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) July 6, 2022

14.

Boris Johnson’s resignation makes him the fourth shortest serving Prime Minister in the post-war era.



He’s lasted fractionally longer than Gordon Brown, but not even as long as Theresa May. — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) July 7, 2022

Related: PMQs: Dead parrot Johnson left with dotty Dorries, the horse whipster and the most boring psychopath ever