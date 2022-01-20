London is known for being home to many a rooftop bar, but there’s one in particular that should be at the top of your to do list. Aviary – Rooftop Restaurant & Terrace Bar, located in Finsbury Square, sits on top of The Montcalm Royal London House hotel and offers a stunning view of the city.

A great place for both food and drinks, the Aviary is a classy venue and offers an array of unique cocktails as well as an outstanding wine list. The huge central bar is the focal point of the Aviary and on either side you can sit for dinner or enjoy a more relaxed setting for just drinks. In addition to a huge indoor restaurant and bar area, there’s also a handful of luxury igloos on the Treetop Jungle Terrace. I say luxury because the cosy igloos are decked out with plush green velvet sofas and armchairs, as well as rose gold-coloured tables and your own heater that you can adjust to suit your needs.

The Treetop Jungle Terrace is a pop-up residency in partnership with Monkey 47 Gin, so you can expect plenty of tasty gin-based concoctions. My personal favourite is the Yellow Tang (£15.50), which is a simple blend of Monkey 47, French wine-based aperitif Lillet Blanc and limoncello. It was created by Aviary’s Italian barman Simone and is certainly a refreshing drink, whatever the time of year. For those who want to try something a little more unusual, Monkey Puzzle (£15.50) also uses Lillet Blanc, but it’s mixed with Chai tea syrup, grapefruit juice, lemonade and cranberry bitters. But if you want to keep it simple, why not order a straight up M47 and Tonic (£17.25) which is sure to quench your thirst.

The Treetop Terrace food menu is just as impressive, and is perfect for those who enjoy sharing food as plenty of small plates are available to choose from. Salt and pepper squid (£9.50) is a must order, served with a delicious Siracha mayonnaise, as are the chorizo and sweetcorn croquettes (£8.50). For those who prefer vegetarian options, the crispy Romanesco cauliflower (£7.50) served with rose harissa yoghurt, shaved yoghurt and orange salad is particularly flavoursome with a generous portion size. There are also some very colourful and tasty salads on the menu as well as snacks such as padron peppers and Nocellara olives (both £5.).

If you’re looking to push the boat out, there’s also oysters and Bertha Oven Steaks on the menu as well as steak and salmon tartare. The Aviary’s prime cuts of British beef are aged for up to 45 days and cooked in their 550°C cast iron Bertha oven, so it’s sure to be as steak you won’t forget in a hurry.

The Treetop Jungle Terrace at Aviary – Rooftop Restaurant & Terrace Bar is available to book until April 3, 2022, with the igloos available until Sunday 8 May, 2022. Prices start from £200+ per igloo and each have reasonable minimum spends, which include VAT and can be met with food, drinks and an optional 12.5% service charge. Further information can be found at the Aviary website.

Aviary – Rooftop Restaurant & Terrace Bar can be found at Royal London House, 10th Floor Montcalm, 22-25 Finsbury Square, London, EC2A 1DX.

