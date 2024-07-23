Kathy Burke laid into Nigel Farage after the Reform UK leader labelled Kamala Harris a “black African woman” – despite the American VP’s parents being of Jamaican/ Indian heritage.

Harris has been widely tipped to run as the Democrat candidate for the election in November after Joe Biden pulled out of the race.

Farage was interviewed about the latest developments on Monday but was blasted after he described Harris as a “black African women”.

Harris was born in Oakland, California. Her father, Donald J. Harris, is Jamaican American while her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, is of Tamil Indian origin.

Farage told LBC he didn’t think Donald Trump would be worried about Harris running.

The MP said: “She had a go herself at running for the presidential nomination, she dropped out before the New Hampshire primary which is very early in the process.

“She, as vice president, was put in charge of the border, didn’t even bother to visit for a couple of years.

“I have to say, I think Donald Trump will be delighted that she’s the opponent because I cannot see – I mean, there is a possibility that at their convention in a few weeks time there’s a big open fight and somebody else comes through – but I cannot see the Democrat Party getting rid of a black African woman.

“I just cannot see it.”

His comments have been called out on social media with one user describing them as a “straight up racism”.

One person said: “Kamala Harris was born in America. She’s American.”

Another user, Lorraine King, added: “I know he thinks all black people are African – like most racists do – but Kamala is American.

“Furthermore her mother is from India and father is from Jamaica – neither of those countries are in the continent of Africa.”

Kathy Burke also chimed in with a retort that belongs in the social media hall of fame.

Well the cunt can barely find his way to Clacton so no wonder his geography is shit. https://t.co/B0GQbMLxqp — Kath 💙🙀🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) July 22, 2024

