Summer has finally arrived and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to crack open the Aperol.

The Italian bitter apéritif has become somewhat of a staple for Brits, whether we’re in a pub garden, chilling at home, or sunning ourselves in Italy. But if you haven’t got flights booked to the likes of Rome or Naples this summer, you can still enjoy a lavish spritz in the sunshine.

Piazza Aperol has popped up in Covent Garden, an ideal place to sip on some of the orange stuff this June. The pop-up bar features affectionate nods to the romance of a traditional Italian square as the centre of town life for meeting, socialising, gossiping and, of course, enjoying Aperitivo.

Surrounded by orange trees, and decked out with benches, art deco streetlights, and spanned by a Venetian-style bridge – perfect for popping the question, if a trip to Venice itself isn’t on the cards – Piazza Aperol is the place to be this week. As well as complimentary light bites, there’s also a unique take on the Italian scooters with an incredible revolving scooter bar.

Loris Contro, Campari Group UK Italian Icons Brand Ambassador, said: “The Italian piazza is the beating heart of any town or city, where family and friends come together to mark the end of the working day, and the beginning of the evening to come.



“With this summer set to be more sociable than ever, Piazza Aperol will transport you to Italy with its celebration of the spontaneous and joyful, continental way of life. As an Italian, I know how important embracing these moments is, and what better way to do it than in the sunshine with a perfectly poured Aperol Spritz and good company?”

If you’re not in London, other sites are also open in Manchester, Bournemouth or Birmingham. The latter two are open now until September 30th, and Aperol’s bar at Manchester Oast House will open its doors on July 13th and welcome guests until July 24th.

Piazza Aperol London is open from June 14th until June 19th, between 11:00 and 21:30.

