People have been sharing the remarkable moment an asparagus fortune teller predicted Joe Biden would be replaced live on Jeremy Vine.

The president pulled out of the election on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office.

Ahead of the announcement, Jemima Packington, the world’s only “asparamancer” who foresaw Queen Elizabeth’s death and Brexit, appeared on Jeremy Vine’s Radio 2 to discuss who would make it into the Oval Office.

Packington, who makes political predictions by reading the way asparagus falls on the floor, was asked to use the ingredient to say whether Biden or Trump would be elected in November by Vine on 17 July.

She said: “I can tell you it’s neither of them. It’s a lady. Now, I keep on getting this. The next president of the United States is going to be a lady.”

Absolutely sensational call-in on Jeremy Vine’s @BBCRadio2 show just now, Jemima from Bathford making political predictions by reading the way asparagus falls on the floor. And the next US President is going to be… pic.twitter.com/mTtn9kbUEL — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) July 17, 2024

