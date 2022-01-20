If you remember the 60s you weren’t there, as the saying goes.
It seems nobody remembers being at the Number 10 parties. The PM wasn’t even sure it was a party. One thing we do know is he likes a drink, leaving some on social media to ponder what a Johnson-themed pub name will be.
After fibbing on at least five occasions during yesterday’s PMQs a popular choice could be ‘The Lying Bastard’.
Another suggestion is ‘Ditherspoons’ in reference to the prime minister’s cushy relationship with the pub chain’s founder, Tim Martin.
We’ve rounded up the best of the rest below:
9.
Related: PMQs 19th January – Big Dog mauled by Bury beagle