If you remember the 60s you weren’t there, as the saying goes.

It seems nobody remembers being at the Number 10 parties. The PM wasn’t even sure it was a party. One thing we do know is he likes a drink, leaving some on social media to ponder what a Johnson-themed pub name will be.

After fibbing on at least five occasions during yesterday’s PMQs a popular choice could be ‘The Lying Bastard’.

Another suggestion is ‘Ditherspoons’ in reference to the prime minister’s cushy relationship with the pub chain’s founder, Tim Martin.

Not a fucking clue has he…… pic.twitter.com/3YcJZ9uVdk — Iain Joseph Gorry* (@iain_gorry) January 19, 2022

We’ve rounded up the best of the rest below:

There is a pub in Halesworth called the triple plea, where the sign shows the devil, the church and a lawyer bargaining for the soul of a man upon his death bed. pic.twitter.com/d2oVKgbk8O — Jason. (@Pugly101) January 19, 2022

The spaffing cavalier. — Chinese Hat (@Ch1nesehat) January 19, 2022

Bit of a mouthful though!!!! pic.twitter.com/cri4gBYWeT — Wayne (@waccyman) January 19, 2022

9.

The Child Support Agency’s Retirement Fund Arms — Stuzi🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) January 19, 2022

The Fiddlers Inn — Steve Bray "Viva la revolution" (@snb19692) January 19, 2022

The Dog and Whistle — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) January 19, 2022

The Bring Your Own Booze — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) January 19, 2022

