When it comes to cocktails in London, we’re absolutely spoilt for choice, but there’s one bar you may not have tried yet. Pinch opened earlier this year, situated in Fitzrovia on Tottenham Street, just a stone’s throw from Goodge Street underground station.

Founded by young couple Yana and Alex, Pinch combines expertly-made cocktails and delicious tapas with an innovative take on Ukrainian vodka infusions, bringing a new style of drinking to central London.

Having celebrated their wedding back in 2020 with toasts of their traditional family-made Nalivka – vodka infused with herbs, berries or roots – Yana and Alex decided to open their own bar and bring this popular Ukrainian drink to the capital – and it’s definitely worth a try.

Infused for two months, there’s an array of delicious flavours on offer such as sour cherry, blackcurrant, cranberry, honey and blackberry or more savoury notes like horseradish.

Yana, Alex and bar manager Ricardo have also taken great pride in finding independent brands to stock at Pinch Bar and have a number of ethical wines and spirits listed including La Jara vegan and organic prosecco from Treviso in Italy, small batch hand crafted Applewood gin from Adeladie in Australia and Macchu Pisco – an ultra-premium, naturally distilled Pisco made in Peru.

However, it’s the cocktail menu at Pinch that’s most impressive. Unique, adventurous and – at times – a little bit out there, the concoctions are perhaps unlike any you’ve seen before. The menu is divided into four sections: Bubbly, refreshing, foamy and boozy – meaning there really is something for everyone.

If Prosecco is your thing, choose from either The Odessa or Lviv Bling (both £13. One combines Applewood gin, elderflower and apple juice, while the latter comes in a bit stronger with a tasty helping of cognac, grenadine and that Nalivka I mentioned earlier. For something a bit more refreshing to cool you down in the London heat, choose from The Karkiv, Troyanda or the Kiev Mule (all £12).

The Boozy cocktails on the list may be more familiar as Pinch Bar serve up a twist on classics such as the Negroni, Margarita and Martini. A personal favourite of mine is the Rattle Snake Margarita, which combines Jim Beam Double Oak with Patron Citronge, sour and honeycomb (£13).

Elsewhere, the food on offer at Pinch Bar is simple but delicious as there’s a choice between tapas or bar snacks. Ranging from £4 to £11, it won’t break the bank and

is perfect for sharing and soaking up some of that booze. I would highly recommend the garlic prawns (£8), truffle Mac and cheese (£10) and the halloumi fries (£7) which are served with a delicious za’atar mayo.

Pinch Bar’s sharing boards are a leisurely meal in themselves, featuring sliced white pepper and fennel salami, Hartgrove Coppa, wild venison sloe and garlic salami. There’s a choice of meat and cheese as well as a special vegan cheese board too.

Overall, Pinch Bar is the perfect spot for post-work cocktails, happy hour, date-night drinks and all kinds of special celebrations. With friendly staff, welcoming interior and outstanding cocktails, this Fitzrovia gem should definitely be at the top of your to do list.

Pinch Bar can be found at 9-11 Tottenham Street, London, W1T 2AQ.