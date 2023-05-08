A lawyer has lifted the lid on what the government could be hiding from the public after it flat-out refused to hold an inquiry into the impact of Brexit.

New polling suggests that an overwhelming majority of Brits would be in favour of investigating how the UK’s exit from the European Union has affected the country’s fortunes.

The matter was discussed in parliament last month after a petition reached over 180,000 signatures.

SNP MP Martin Day, who spoke in favour of the petition at the debate, noted that an inquiry had been set up by the government into the handling of the pandemic – and that Brexit’s impact would likely be even bigger.

“It is reasonable and I would suggest sensible that one is also held into the impact of Brexit. The public have a right to know,” he said.

But the government has dismissed the notion out of hand.

Peter Stefanovic looks into why that might be:

Rishi Sunak’s Government says “it does not believe it would be appropriate to hold an inquiry into the impact of Brexit”



So let’s take a look at what they are hiding👇

pic.twitter.com/uDT7We5oi0 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 8, 2023

