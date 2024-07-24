Domino’s has released a new travel-friendly Garlic and Herb dip so that holidaymakers don’t have to miss their home comforts when abroad.

The 100ml condiment fits perfectly in airport-regulated liquids bags, so travellers can take it through customs without a hitch.

But you’ll have to be quick, as only a very limited number are available via www.garlicandherbtrip.co.uk.

Melanie Howe, spokesperson for Domino’s, said: “With the 100ml liquid travel restriction set to last a little longer, it’s only right holidaymakers can still enjoy their trip abroad without having to make any sacrifices.

“We know home comforts are important for a lot of travellers, so this summer we are swapping a dip in the pool for a dip BY the pool.”

It comes after research revealed 47 per cent of those who go on foreign holidays pack their own food or sauces.

The poll of 2,000 travellers found tea bags, chocolate and condiments are among the most popular taken-away items.

On average, people start yearning for their creature comforts after just three days of being out the country.

As a result, 46 per cent claim having their home amenities makes their trip more enjoyable.

And 51 per cent like to have the best of both worlds when on holiday – including trying new food with familiar sauces.

The UK is a nation that likes to travel light with 59 per cent only taking on a carry on.

However, 23 per cent admit they’d take more home comforts when travelling if restrictions weren’t in place.

It also emerged the worst things about this include struggling to fit everything in (55 per cent), having to work around the restrictions on liquid (28 per cent) and not being able to take their favourite foods (14 per cent)

Melanie Howe for Domino’s added: “Our Garlic and Herb dip is ready to embark on its first ever summer trip, so we wanted to make it possible to enjoy, no matter what country is being visited. Get packing!”

