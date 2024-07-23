A tourist fainted after being bitten by one of the King’s Guard’s horses when posing for a photo.

Footage on YouTube showed a swarm of tourists waiting to try and get one of the iconic photos you pose for when in London for the day, outside the Household Cavalry Museum.

In the video the horse appears to look alarmed by the amount of people and could be seen trying to nip anyone who got too close.

One woman however got too close for comfort, standing directly underneath a sign warning that the horses may kick or bite, and was then subsequently bitten by the disturbed horse.

Another video then shows the tourist falling to the ground after initially screaming and running towards her friends.

A member of the onlooking group then inspected the wound while another used a cotton bud to treat the mark.

The King’s Guard can also be seen using his sword to signal to the cameraman before saying: ‘Can you go and get the police officer?’

Despite the warning sign from the horse, some tourists still tried to pet and stroke the horse.

It’s not the first time a tourist has been bitten by one of the King’s Guard’s horses.

Back in May one of the horses bit a tourist after she tried to place her hand on it when taking a photo.

It then turned its head towards the woman before biting down.

The King’s Guard have a regimented schedule and are often not allowed to talk to the general public but could shout if they get too close.

They’re also banned from going to the toilet during their two-hour shifts and can also march through anyone if they’re in their way.

