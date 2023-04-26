An overwhelming majority of Brits say they want an inquiry into the impact of the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The matter was discussed in parliament this week after a petition reached over 180,000 signatures.

SNP MP Martin Day, who spoke in favour of the petition at the debate, noted that an inquiry had been set up by the government into the handling of the pandemic – and that Brexit’s impact would likely be even bigger.

“It is reasonable and I would suggest sensible that one is also held into the impact of Brexit. The public have a right to know,” he said.

Shortly after the debate, pollsters YouGov put the question to Brits, with a strong turnout in favour of holding a public inquiry.

Almost half (46 per cent) of those responded said they would be in favour of an inquiry compared to just a third (34 per cent) who said there should not.

Unsurprisingly, some 76 per cent of Labour voters were pro, while 67 per cent of Tories were anti.

