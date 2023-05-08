Penny Mordaunt has been praised for her conduct during the King’s coronation ceremony, where she held ceremonial swords for more than an hour.

As Lord President of the Council she was responsible for bearing The Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King – the first time it has been carried and presented by a woman.

Dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery, she held and carried the pieces for the majority of the service.

Notable figures including a number of fellow MPs praised her, with Labour MP Emily Thornberry tweeting: “Got to say it, @PennyMordaunt looks damn fine! The sword bearer steals the show. #Coronation.”

Author and columnist Caitlin Moran also commented on the social media buzz around Ms Mordaunt’s role, saying: “Penny Mordaunt’s sword is the “Pippa Middleton’s Bum” of the Coronation.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant quipped in a tweet: “The Penny is mightier than the sword.”

But reminders of when Mordaunt failed to fall on her sword over comments made in the run-up to the Brexit referendum have also resurfaced.

Penny Mordaunt had a chance during the 2022 Tory leadership contest to apologise for the things she’d said about Turkey joining the EU that helped distort debate in 2016. What happened next was sadly predictable:pic.twitter.com/2Z3smT67fY — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) May 7, 2023

