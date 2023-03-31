A petition calling for the government to hold a Public Inquiry into the impact of Brexit has reached 130,000 signatures.

Launched at the end of 2022, the campaign has seen its numbers steadily grow as economic forecasts paint a grim picture for Britain.

Findings from the World Values Survey (WVS), which explores trust in institutions in 24 nations from Canada to South Korea, found that people declaring confidence in Westminster has slumped by 10 percentage points to 22 per cent since 2016.

Conversely, there has been a seven percentage point rise in confidence in the Brussels-based bloc, to 39 per cent.

The petition reads:

The benefits that were promised if the UK exited the European Union have not been delivered, so we call upon the Government to hold a Public Inquiry to assess the impact that Brexit has had on this country and its citizens. It is time that the people of this country were told the truth about Brexit, good or bad. We deserve to know how Brexit is impacting on trade, the economy, opportunities for young people and how it has affected the rights of individuals. This can only be done by an independent Public Inquiry, free from ideology and the opinions of vested interests.

Now just shy of 130,000 signatures.



Let’s get it over that mark — and note that there’s already a date (24/4/2023) for this to be debated in Parliament, with a whole campaign around that… so let’s add some weight.



Link —> https://t.co/n4gHvz4X4X pic.twitter.com/kU8UU9qJHC — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 31, 2023

Responding in December, the government said: “The UK’s departure from the EU was a democratic choice and the UK-EU institutions are functioning as intended. The Government does not believe this to be an appropriate subject for a public inquiry.”

