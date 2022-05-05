A former Conservative minister has revealed that he voted Labour at Thursday’s local elections.

It comes as Emily Thornberry tweeted: “We’ve spoken to many other Westminster residents who are voting Labour today, with this former Tory Minister – or are staying at home.”

We've spoken to many other Westminster residents who are voting Labour today, with this former Tory Minister – or are staying at home. #VoteLabour https://t.co/jpEdR5uhi2 — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) May 5, 2022

Nick Boles, a former MP for Grantham and Stamford, skills minister under David Cameron and served as Boris Johnson’s chief of staff while he was mayor of London, said he would be voting Labour for the first time since Tony Blair’s 1997 general election landslide.

In April 2019, he left the party over what he called its “refusal to compromise” over Brexit.

First time I’ve voted Labour since an equally glorious May morning in 1997. 🌹 — Nick Boles (@NickBoles) May 5, 2022

This isn’t the only evidence of Tories struggling due to the seemingly non-stop scandals coming from Number 10.

Some Conservative local election candidates are re-branding themselves in order to distance themselves from Westminster and win key votes.

Campaign posters spotted in Wandsworth – a hotly contested seat in London – show an emphasis has been put on ‘local’ and the colour has been changed to teal.

One leaflet in the Red Wall town of Hartlepool, which only fell into Tory hands this time last year, read: “This Thursday, please don’t punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, we are local and proud of where we live and, like you, we want the best for Hartlepool.”

Vote reactions

One issue that was picked up on was that Boles voted for Blair, which divided opinion:

1.

So you were one of the ones that created the evil Blair/Brown era!!

Hi should be ashamed of yourself!! https://t.co/O5ZAKbliC7 — Steve Carstairs (@steve_carstairs) May 5, 2022

2.

Cameron Austerity era Tory MP finds home with Keir Starmer's Labour Party.



Pretty much sells us the reason not to vote Labour. https://t.co/nhZmgCkul5 — Meghan ate my Corgi (@LibrtarianLeft) May 5, 2022

3.

Apparently this is cause for celebration. A former Tory MP voting Labour but not because his principles have changed but because Labour has moved hard right. I have voted Labour all my life but not now. https://t.co/cdNFtdA88s — Phil McLaughlin (@pmacbrum) May 5, 2022

4.

And what a disaster that turned out to be ! https://t.co/vZEexgRoWd — Boudicca (@LadyBoudica) May 5, 2022

5.

says a lot about the current labour party https://t.co/5e4tU3YgAI — dan ☭ (@dnmphy) May 5, 2022

6.

Labour think this is a win.



It’s actually confirmation that they now serve the morally deplorable who abandoned the people when they were needed. https://t.co/Fr6JWrAldz — Tiberius (@ecomarxi) May 5, 2022

Related: ‘Apathy is a choice’: Eddie Marsan tells Brits ‘don’t vote’ in spoof elections video