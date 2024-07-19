US President Joe Biden has moved out to 12/1 with William Hill to defeat Donald Trump in November’s election.

Biden’s odds have lengthened significantly from 6/1 on Thursday with former President Barack Obama and California representative Nancy Pelosi both reportedly concerned by the 81-year-old’s chances.

As a result, Vice President Kamala Harris has moved to 11/4 to be the next President. Trump meanwhile has drifted slightly from 2/5 to 8/15 following his speech at the Republican National Convention.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Joe Biden’s hopes of keeping his place in the Oval Office are dwindling, and he is now a huge 12/1 to win November’s election.

“Vice President Kamala Harris looks to be the only candidate to replace Biden in the running and the Californian is 11/4 to be the next US President.

“Donald Trump remains the overwhelming favourite, but his odds have lengthened a touch – now 8/15 to return to the White House.”

