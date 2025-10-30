Elon Musk’s latest tweets inciting violence in the UK should serve as the final evidence needed for the government to take action against the billionaire.

Over the last couple of days, Musk has decided to return to one of his favourite past times – pretending to know anything about the UK and the state of our country.

This has included him predicting – and calling for – a violent uprising in the UK. His renewed interest in British affairs was sparked by the triple stabbing in Uxbridge, in which an Afghan national has been charged with killing a man and injuring two others.

In one tweet, Musk compared the UK to JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings novels, and said far-right racists like Tommy Robinson were “the hard men of Gondor” protecting the “gentlefolk of the English shires.”

Musk made the nonsensical claim that horrific crimes such as the Uxbridge stabbing would “happen to all of England if the tide of illegal immigration is not turned,” before calling on “the English to ally with the hard men like Tommy Robinson and fight for their survival or they shall surely all die.”

Bloodthirsty moron trying to talk others into violence. UK politicians continue to cover their ears and hope he somehow goes away.

In a later tweet, Musk said civil war in Britain is “inevitable.”

Civil war in Britain is inevitable.



Just a question of when. https://t.co/SpmcPkziZr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2025

Make no mistake about it, this is inciting violence in the UK. After the inflammatory message he gave at the far-right marches in London in September, this should be the final evidence the UK government needs to take action against Musk.

To their credit, the Lib Dems have already called for this, with Ed Davey being Musk’s most vocal critic among the major political parties.

In September, he said Musk should be arrested if he comes to the UK. The Lib Dem leader said Musk was a “criminal” who had incited violence and violated the Online Safety Act by allowing harmful content to remain on his social media platform, X.

A few weeks later, Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper called on the government called for an assessment on the threat Elon Musk poses to British democracy after Tommy Robinson claimed the billionaire was covering his legal fees.

The longer the government resist taking action against Musk, the more they allow him to damage our country and put the population at risk.

Enough is enough.