Michelle Mone has been mocked after she shared a post praising her and her husband – without realising it was from a well-known parody account.

The baroness, who was recently ordered by the High Court to repay £122m to the government for breaching a PPE contract, reposted a message from the Sir Michael Take parody account on X.

The Sir Michael Take account has more than 100,000 followers, and parodies an old Tory MP.

In a post, he mockingly wrote about Mone: “Why is it people in this country HATE beautiful and successful people? The vicious flak and hate mail Michelle Mone and her husband are receiving is totally uncalled for and motivated by envy and jealousy.

“Let’s celebrate their success instead of attacking them all the time!”

A completely oblivious Mone then reposted this on her X account.

Whilst she seems to have realised her error and removed the post, it had already been seen by many, who ridiculed Mone for falling for Sir Michael’s mickey-taking.

One person wrote: “Oh dear Michelle, you have noticed the name on this account haven’t you?”

Another said: “Sir Michael Take strikes again!”

Someone else commented: “You’re really not very good at this, are you?

Sir Michael himself has also reacted, saying it “truly is an honour that Michelle Mone has retweeted my post about her and her wonderful husband.”

He also took issue with a report of the story in the Scottish Sun, which labelled him a “fake platform.”

“My dear wife Bunty is extremely upset and is already hitting the sherry,” he added.

How very dare The Sun describe me as a ‘fake platform.’ My dear wife Bunty is extremely upset and is already hitting the sherry…🥺 https://t.co/tK1Y8zRhMF — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) October 29, 2025

We doff our cap to you Sir Michael!