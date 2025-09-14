Elon Musk has been condemned by several high-profile figures this weekend, after he sent a video message to the Unite The Kingdom protests organised by Tommy Robinson. In the address, he told British citizens to ‘fight back or die’.

What did Elon Musk say at the Unite The Kingdom rally?

Those words have been construed as an incitement to violence by some, with the likes of Brendan Cox saying his statements are not subtle. The world’s richest man also called for the British government to be ‘dissolved’, before threatening that ‘no-one will have any peace’ in this country.

“Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die. You either fight back or you die. And that’s the truth. “It’s only a matter of time till that happens to towns and villages. It will spread. And no one will have any peace.”

“If you weren’t under massive attack then people should go about their business. But unfortunately, if the fight comes to you, you don’t have a choice, you have to fight, you have to rally all of the people to fight for the future. If this doesn’t happen there won’t be a future.” | Elon Musk

Dozens of police officers injured following far-right violence

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, also lashed out at the tech billionaire, saying that Elon Musk is using British democracy as ‘a plaything to only benefit himself and his ego’. Meanwhile, the Met Police have painted a bleak picture of how things turned sour in the capital yesterday.

Violence and thuggery was prevalent throughout the protests, and ugly scenes characterised much of the day. An estimated 26 police officers were injured – four seriously – with casualties ranging from head injuries and concussions, to prolapsed discs and broken noses.

Elon Musk speech weigh heavy after violent outbursts

There were also accounts of the protesters crossing into ‘sterile areas’ and trying to fight with counter-protesters, somewhat flying in the face of claims that this was all meant to be a festival of free speech. In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the level of violence was labelled ‘unacceptable’.

“Many protesters came here intent on violence, confronting officers and engaging in physical violence, which was wholly unacceptable. The 25 arrests we have made so far are just the start, and those identified in the disorder can expect to face robust police action soon.”

“We are hugely grateful to the officers who were deployed in Central London today, to those on duty in all 32 boroughs responding to 999 calls, and the 500 colleagues from across the country who stood alongside us in some very challenging circumstances.” | Met Police