Blink and you would have missed it. While the noise of political theatre fills the airwaves, the Labour Party has been quietly getting on with the job of governing and, by most available measures, delivering tangible results.

Start with the National Health Service. Waiting lists, once the defining crisis of public services, have begun to fall at pace. After years of backlog and stagnation, the system is finally moving in the right direction, with new commitments already ticked off. It’s not flashy, but it matters.

Then there’s migration. According to the Home Office, small boat crossings between January and April 2026 stand at 6,416 people – a 42 per cent drop compared to the same period last year. For an issue that has dominated headlines and elections alike, that is a significant shift. Again, not shouted about, but real.

And the economy? After a prolonged period of gloom, there are early signs of life. Growth is stirring, confidence is edging back, and while no one is declaring victory, the trajectory is no longer relentlessly downward. Quiet competence rarely trends – but it is quietly consequential.

Yet you would be hard-pressed to hear much about any of this.

Instead, the spotlight has been hijacked by a confected outrage campaign from Reform UK – this time over village cricket. A dramatic call to “save” the sport from supposed health and safety overreach has been eagerly amplified, despite being, on closer inspection, a total non-story. No sweeping bans. No existential threat. Just another culture-war headline engineered for maximum attention and minimal substance.

And attention it has received.

While measurable improvements in healthcare, migration, and the economy struggle to cut through, Reform’s theatrics dominate the conversation. Figures like Zia Yusuf are granted repeated prime-time platforms, including yet another appearance on Question Time—despite not holding elected office. It raises a fair question: why are those without a democratic mandate being treated as central political actors, while those delivering actual policy outcomes are relegated to the margins?

Part of the answer lies in the media ecosystem. Outrage travels faster than incremental progress. A manufactured row about cricket will always outshine a steady reduction in NHS waiting times or a statistical drop in Channel crossings. But that imbalance has consequences. It distorts public perception, elevates noise over substance, and rewards those most willing to provoke rather than those tasked with governing.

There is also a deeper irony. By some counts, Labour has already delivered more manifesto pledges than Reform has total policies. Yet one is scrutinised for every step, while the other is amplified for every soundbite.

None of this is to suggest the government is beyond criticism. It isn’t. But the current dynamic – where delivery is ignored and distraction is rewarded – serves neither democracy nor the public interest.

Because while Reform shouts at cricket bats, Labour, almost unnoticed, is getting on with fixing the country.