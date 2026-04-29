Donald Trump’s latest remarks, made during King Charles III’s visit to Washington, that both he and the British monarch agree Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon,” will no doubt be greeted in many Western circles as common sense. Few would dispute that nuclear proliferation is a grave global danger. Iran’s regime is authoritarian, destabilising, and hardly reassuring.

But this familiar framing obscures a far more uncomfortable truth.

If possession of nuclear weapons is fundamentally about trust, restraint, and the responsible exercise of overwhelming destructive power, then perhaps the world should spend less time obsessing over hypothetical future threats and more time scrutinising the states that already possess them – particularly when led by volatile figures.

After all, it was Trump himself who, only weeks ago, warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran failed to meet his demands. That is not sober deterrence. That is apocalyptic rhetoric, language more befitting a doomsday cult than the commander-in-chief of the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

This was not merely bluster. Reports during the recent Iran conflict, including from The Wall Street Journal as cited by France24, suggested Trump was deliberately sidelined from direct operational oversight during a critical rescue mission for downed US personnel because military officials feared his volatility and impatience could worsen the crisis. According to those reports, aides were subjected to hours of furious outbursts, prompting extraordinary steps to contain presidential instability.

That should alarm everyone.

The central question is no longer simply which countries should be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. It is whether nations already armed with them – and leaders already empowered to deploy them – are behaving in ways that justify such trust.

The United States has invaded or destabilised nations across the globe, from Iraq to Libya, while now engaging in direct military confrontation with Iran. Trump himself has floated expansionist fantasies involving Greenland and escalated tensions in Latin America. Combined with increasingly erratic public threats, the issue is not abstract. It is immediate.

Iran may indeed be dangerous. But a nuclear-free world cannot be built on the assumption that existing powers are inherently rational simply because they are Western.

When a leader openly threatens the destruction of an entire civilisation, perhaps the greatest nuclear concern is not who might one day get the bomb – but who already has thousands of them.