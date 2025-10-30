Laurence Fox has released a song paying tribute to Charlie Kirk, and it’s exactly as awful as you think it is.

Right-wing influencer and Trump loyalist Kirk was killed in a shooting at a Utah university last month, prompting widespread condemnation of political violence, along with some inflammatory comments from the right blaming the ‘radical left’ for his killing.

Now, actor-turned-far-right nutjob Laurence Fox has decided the best way to honour Kirk’s memory is in the form of song.

Some of you may already have the misfortune to be aware of Fox’s (lack of) musical talent, with the 47-year-old having released two universally-panned albums as part of a disastrous music career.

And musical acumen hasn’t got any better it seems.

We’ve listened to the track so you don’t have to, because it’s as difficult a listen as you’d imagine. Titled CHARLIE, it features deeply moving lines such as:

‘From a single crack of a shot was when your talking just stopped’

And…

‘Your life was beautifully made, you came unarmed, was betrayed,’

Along with a word salad chorus of

‘Charlie is his name, his words struck chords of those who heard so much they sent him to his grave in fear of the power of his words.’

Others who have been unfortunate enough to hear the song have labelled it the “worst ever recorded.”

Stop what you're doing and listen to this, Laurence Fox's tribute to Charlie Kirk and the worst song ever recorded. pic.twitter.com/XsVKfGyJUI — Andy Churnwell (@churnwell) October 29, 2025

There have been many songs written about moments in history that have resonated for decades afterwards.



This isn't one of those songs. This is Looza Fox's tribute song to Charlie's Kirk. pic.twitter.com/ehD4HtFUui — 👑 Spectral Nullen, Macrame Overlord. (@Nullen80) October 30, 2025

One person suggested Fox must have actually hated Kirk to release such an awful track about him…

Laurence Fox must REALLY hate Charlie Kirk – that is one of the worst song’s that has passed into my ears. https://t.co/T9rECzCiMA — David Higgs (@TheDavidHiggs) October 30, 2025

Someone else said: “I can’t find words to describe how truly dreadful this is…”

I can't find words to describe how truly dreadful this is… https://t.co/uZPQOTJKwg — Gary Gilligan #FBPE #KTTO (@garygilligan) October 30, 2025

Others reckoned Fox had taken inspiration from the music of David Brent…