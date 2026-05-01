Britain is once again asking itself an uncomfortable question: are our leaders failing the country, or has the country itself become increasingly ungovernable?

That dilemma, sharpened by Sir John Major’s recent intervention and amplified by Guardian columnist Zoe Williams, cuts to the heart of Britain’s political paralysis. Major, a former prime minister who governed through recession, party civil war and constitutional upheaval, warned that modern politics has become dangerously addicted to short-termism, populist fantasy and institutional erosion. His argument is not merely nostalgic – it is structural. Britain, he suggests, is suffering from a collapse in serious governance.

Williams’ Guardian analysis reaches a similarly stark conclusion. After years of revolving-door premiers, broken promises and post-Brexit dysfunction, the issue may no longer be simply who occupies Number 10, but whether Westminster’s political culture can still confront reality. Her central critique is devastating: since Brexit, successive governments have preferred slogans over substance, offering “carousel” politics instead of hard truths.

The deeper crisis is that Britain’s governing model appears trapped between public disillusionment and political cowardice. Prime ministers are increasingly disposable, but the machinery they inherit is no less dysfunctional. Economic stagnation, collapsing trust in institutions, regional inequality, constitutional strain and an adversarial political system have created conditions where leadership alone cannot resolve decline.

This is where Major’s warning carries particular weight. His premiership was defined by turbulence, yet his retrospective critique is that politics today has become less honest and less resilient. Governments chase headlines, avoid sacrifice and rarely prepare the public for difficult choices. In that sense, Britain risks becoming what Italy was once caricatured as: a democracy of instability, where leadership crises mask deeper systemic decay.

The London Economic’s earlier question – “Has Britain become ungovernable?” – now feels less rhetorical than urgent. The answer may be that Britain is not ungovernable in principle, but is becoming so under institutions increasingly unable to match 21st-century pressures. The challenge is not simply replacing one leader with another, but rebuilding political seriousness itself.

Without structural reform, electoral honesty and long-term vision, Britain may continue cycling through prime ministers while the underlying dysfunction worsens.

The tragedy is that Britain’s crisis may not be a shortage of leaders, but a shortage of governance.