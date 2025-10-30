Donald Trump seemed to be given a frosty welcome by China’s President Xi as the pair met for talks in South Korea.
On Thursday, the US and China announced a series of closer trade ties following talks between Trump and Xi.
This included Trump slashing his tariffs on China, who in turn will make it easier for the US to buy rare earths, with Trump saying a full trade deal between the nations will be signed “pretty soon.”
But whilst the two powers seem to have made progress, the personal relationship between their leaders doesn’t look to be particularly warm.
When Trump and Xi met ahead of the talks, the Chinese president was in no mood to amuse Trump and his antics.
As Trump repeatedly claimed they “have a great relationship,” Xi just stood next to him, refusing to respond or really interact with the Republican.
On social media, many said the exchange was humiliating for Trump.
One account wrote: “President Xi of China HUMILIATES Donald Trump with a very obvious cold reception. Trump awkwardly tries to force “we have a great relationship” several times – but an icy Xi refuses to play along.
“This is a complete embarrassment on the world stage.”
Someone else said the footage was “beyond embarrassing.”
Others said it was pretty obvious that Xi “can’t stand” Trump.
And some of the stills from the brief chat were priceless…