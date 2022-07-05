Shoppers have reacted with shock and anger after a customer spotted a tub of Lurpak butter in Iceland for £9.35.

It comes as new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that a raft of industries have been impacted by factors including rising energy, labour and raw material costs, which are set to affect the price of goods they offer and turnover rates.

Thirty per cent of all businesses said they expect to raise prices, with 42 per cent citing energy prices as the main reason.

Hospitality and food businesses look set to face the biggest impact, with nearly half (46 per cent) of companies in these sectors expected to increase prices in July.

The news comes amid the worst cost of living crisis since the 1970s stoked by rampant inflation – with experts warning that the worst could be yet to come. There is also the thorny issue of Brexit that is usually ignored in these stories by the traditional media outlets.

Charlie Bennett tweeted a picture of the butter with a security tag on it. It was cheaper in ASDA to be fair, just £6…

Britain in 2022… Lurpak butter is at £6 a tub in ASDA and even has a security tag on it.



Mental! 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZxOocgYeZg — Charlie Bennett (@CharIieBennett) July 5, 2022

lurpak are now accepting 3-month plans on klarna, making the payments spreadable pic.twitter.com/w7pfXbvHD6 — Hoy (@mr_hoy94) July 4, 2022

Just on my way to get a pack of Lurpak officer ..🤥#lurpak 🧈 pic.twitter.com/jegh8pXg6x — Ian Hilton 🇬🇧 (@whistler360) July 5, 2022

If I cancel my Netflix subscription AND stop buying Lurpak then I’ll be well on my way to buying property in London by 2030 — #hellomynameis Matt (@DrMatthew83) July 5, 2022

You can’t spread Bit coin on your toast…

On the plus side, my decision to ignore NFTs and invest in Lurpak is looking pretty smart. — Andrew R (@ExcelPope) July 5, 2022

