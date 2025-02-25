Activists have put up fake Tesla posters trolling Elon Musk at bus stops in London.

Musk has been a controversial figure for a while now, but in recent months he’s really ramped up his toxic rhetoric. Following his support for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, the Tesla CEO made a ‘Nazi salute’ gesture on the day of Trump’s inauguration.

He has also publicly backed far-right German party Alternative for Germany (AfD), who achieved their best ever results in Germany’s general election on Sunday, doubling their vote share.

And then there was his recent obsession on the grooming gangs scandal here in the UK, which prompted Musk to label Labour MP Jess Philips a “rape genocide apologist” and call for Keir Starmer’s government to be overthrown.

So, considering all of this, many have decided it’s time to call out the billionaire for his actions and words.

This included a group called Everyone Hates Elon Musk, who decided to put up some pointed posters in London, referencing Musk’s love for the far-right.

Featuring a picture of Musk giving his salute, the poster calls Tesla the ‘swasticar’ and says it goes from “0 to 1939 in 3 seconds.”

Sharing a video of them putting up the ads, the group wrote: “Elon Musk just helped the far-right in Germany win their best result since WW2 then called them to say congrats. So don’t buy his f*ing cars, yeah?”

The posters come after Led By Donkeys projected videos detailing Musk’s rise to power onto the side of Tesla’s European HQ in Amsterdam.

They later beamed “Heil Tesla” onto the side of the company’s Berlin factory, alongside a picture of Musk’s salute.

Related: ‘Disturbing’ clip shows Elon Musk leaving son on his own