People have called for safeguarding minister Jess Phillips to receive extra protection after Elon Musk ramped up personal attacks on X, the social media platform he owns.
After demanding the release of Tommy Robinson from prison, the Tesla billionaire has posted a series of messages accusing Sir Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute gangs that systematically groomed and raped young girls, and calling for safeguarding minister Jess Phillips to be jailed.
Musk, a key adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, has accused Sir Keir of failing to properly prosecute rape gangs while director of public prosecutions (DPP), and has repeatedly retweeted Reform UK and Conservative MPs calling for a national inquiry.
He also suggested safeguarding minister Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison” after she rejected a request for the Home Office to order a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.
She said the council should commission a local inquiry instead, as happened in Rotherham and Telford.
The decision was criticised by several senior Tories, despite the previous Conservative government turning down a similar request in 2022.
In a dramatic shift in his rhetoric, Musk accused Phillips of being a “rape genocide apologist” on Friday (3/1), leading to outcry on social media.
Mirror reported Ros Wynne-Jones posted that she hopes Phillips is “being properly protected from the consequences of Elon Musk’s mental breakdown”, while others called the post “out of control”.
At the end of the year, Musk called for posts to be a “bit more positive, beautiful or informative” on his platform.