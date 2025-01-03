People have called for safeguarding minister Jess Phillips to receive extra protection after Elon Musk ramped up personal attacks on X, the social media platform he owns.

After demanding the release of Tommy Robinson from prison, the Tesla billionaire has posted a series of messages accusing Sir Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute gangs that systematically groomed and raped young girls, and calling for safeguarding minister Jess Phillips to be jailed.

Musk, a key adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, has accused Sir Keir of failing to properly prosecute rape gangs while director of public prosecutions (DPP), and has repeatedly retweeted Reform UK and Conservative MPs calling for a national inquiry.

He also suggested safeguarding minister Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison” after she rejected a request for the Home Office to order a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

She said the council should commission a local inquiry instead, as happened in Rotherham and Telford.

The decision was criticised by several senior Tories, despite the previous Conservative government turning down a similar request in 2022.

In a dramatic shift in his rhetoric, Musk accused Phillips of being a “rape genocide apologist” on Friday (3/1), leading to outcry on social media.

Jess Philips is a rape genocide apologist https://t.co/vmLKtIQ6YV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2025

Mirror reported Ros Wynne-Jones posted that she hopes Phillips is “being properly protected from the consequences of Elon Musk’s mental breakdown”, while others called the post “out of control”.

I sincerely hope @jessphillips is being properly protected from the consequences of Elon Musk's mental breakdown. — Real Britain Ros (@realbritainros) January 3, 2025

I don't care what anyone says – this is now completely out of control pic.twitter.com/MnaUVv2ShW — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 3, 2025

This is getting out of hand.

Awful awful man pic.twitter.com/2WoV4oIioH — ali (@ali__samson) January 3, 2025

Elon Musk is starting to risk getting Jess Phillips killed. She's been safeguarding minister for six months. She oversaw nothing relating to the rape gangs. As an opposition MP she was one of the most prominent campaigners for the victims.



What he's doing is a travesty. — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) January 3, 2025

I see the owner of this platform has now decided to go “full libel”

You don’t go “full libel”



No Prime Minister has ever sued for libel while in office but he may wish to ignore precedent and do so on this occasion — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) January 3, 2025

At the end of the year, Musk called for posts to be a “bit more positive, beautiful or informative” on his platform.

Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

