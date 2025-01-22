Elon Musk has hit out at critics after appearing to give a Nazi salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Musk saluted the crowd of Maga supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. and thanked them for helping Trump win the presidency.

But, the tech billionaire has hit back at his many critics on his social media platform, X, saying his opponents need “better dirty tricks” and admitted he is “tired” of hearing the “everyone is Hitler attack”.

Frankly, they need better dirty tricks.



The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired 😴 https://t.co/9fIqS5mWA0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

This, however, led to more criticism with one user saying: “You’re the one who did it numb nuts. If MAGA didn’t make Nazi references every time they got in front of a microphone it would be different.

“But you do, then deny, then blame Democrats. How hard is it not to reference Nazis?”

Another user added: “Given his support for various far-right movements worldwide, this appears to be something that should raise concerns…”

Musk has also called for Wikipedia to be defunded after they reported on his bizarre stunt.

He claimed: “Since legacy media propaganda is considered a ‘valid’ source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!”

The Space X owner and Trump’s efficiency tsar gave the “pro-Hitler salute”, which was originally used at Nazi rallies to show the cult of personality surrounding Hitler when he spoke about the president’s commitment to assuring the “the future of civilisation”.

Elon Musk does what looks like a Hitler salute after talking of victory at Trump inauguration, thanking supporters for assuring "the future of civilisation" pic.twitter.com/xp0kmJ5dFQ — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) January 20, 2025

Musk has previously faced criticism for boosting accounts on X (formerly Twitter) that have shared racist posts.

Pro-Nazi accounts have rapidly grown since Musk purchased the social media platform in 2022 with some accounts questioning events such as the Holocaust gaining millions of views.