Elon Musk has been accused of ‘abandoning’ his son after a clip resurfaced showing him walking away from the four-year-old, leaving him on his own.

The video shows the Tesla CEO leaving a stage with his son, X, behind him. The pair are walking down the steps off the stage at what is believed to have been a MAGA rally in January, the Mail Online reports.

Musk’s son can been seen slowly walking behind his father, holding onto the handrail on the stairs.

Once his father gets to the bottom though, he simply carries on walking out of the arena, leaving four-year-old X on his own.

The clip then ends, making it unclear whether Elon returned for his child.

The footage has gone viral on social media, with many criticising the billionaire for his parenting.

Reacting to the clip on X, one person said they found it “legitimately disturbing and saddening.”

They wrote: “Elon Musk walks off and leaves his 4 year old son wandering off stage by himself. This clip legitimately disturbs – and saddens – me.”

Another person commented: “He should be making sure he makes it down those metal stairs safely.”

“This what happens when the camera is not on him. He forgets his prop,” a third wrote.

Musk recently took X to the White House with him for a bizarre appearance in the Oval Office alongside Donald Trump, where he fielded questions from journalists.

