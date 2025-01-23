Led By Donkeys have projected a lengthy video onto a wall at Tesla’s European HQ detailing how Elon Musk has managed to rise to the position he is now.

A few years ago, Musk was simply known as the Tesla guy who really liked space and rockets. Now, he’s doing Nazi salutes at presidential inauguration parties, is calling for Tommy Robinson to be released from prison, launching vile attacks on British ministers and is set to be one of the most important figures in Donald Trump’s new administration.

After the whirlwind of the last couple of years, you’d be forgiven for forgetting exactly how Musk has managed to engineer his ascent to being one of the most powerful and dangerous men in America.

But Led By Donkeys have laid it all out for everyone to see.

The campaign group beamed an almost 10 minute-long video onto the outside of Tesla’s European HQ in Amsterdam.

The searing video starts from the Tesla CEO buying Twitter, now called X, in 2022, and goes all the way through to Trump’s election win in November last year, which Musk undoubtedly played a huge role in influencing.

Led By Donkeys captioned the video: “This is who Elon Musk really is. Don’t buy a Tesla.”

You can watch the video below.

This is who @ElonMusk really is. Don’t buy a Tesla.



Location: Tesla European HQ, Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/KiFfAkQ0bP — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 7, 2025

